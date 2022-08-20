Rain chances ramp up for the weekend

After a nice stretch of dry and pleasant weather, we return to a more active few days through the weekend and into early next work week. For today you can expect a nice start, but more clouds and rain showers to blossom in the afternoon/evening time frame. In between spotty showers, we'll see sun and warm to high temperatures in the mid 80s but feeling more like the upper 80s with a bump in humidity. Showers will trail off overnight then return again in a more widespread fashion for you Sunday afternoon. Strong thunderstorm chances remain north of the Ohio River today, but rest over Kentucky tomorrow. Rain showers can be heavy at times.

Rain will likely fall off and on all the way into Monday, but a dry stretch moves back in for much of next week again. We have also been running cooler than average for a week or so, but that will change soon, too. The temperature trend will rest in the low/mid 80s this weekend, then steadily climb to the mid/upper 80s by midweek and pushing up toward 90 degrees by next weekend.