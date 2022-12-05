Rain Chances Ramping Up this Week

Happy Monday! Waking up to some freezing temperatures and even some frost! We will warm up to the low 50s this afternoon with mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Southern counties may get a bit of rain this afternoon with isolated showers possible, but the best chance for rain will begin this evening and overnight into Tuesday morning. A stationary front will stick around throughout the week, bringing with it some storms and heavy rain. We could see a couple of inches of rain with some of these systems. Temperatures will warm to the 60s through the middle of the week, but as a cold front moves through, we will cool back down to the 50s and 40s by the weekend.

Have a great day!