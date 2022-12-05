Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Rain Chances Ramping Up this Week

Rain chances pick up Monday night and overnight into Tuesday.
Highs Today
Rain Chances
Rainfall
Highs this week
Posted at 6:27 AM, Dec 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-05 07:14:22-05

Happy Monday! Waking up to some freezing temperatures and even some frost! We will warm up to the low 50s this afternoon with mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Southern counties may get a bit of rain this afternoon with isolated showers possible, but the best chance for rain will begin this evening and overnight into Tuesday morning. A stationary front will stick around throughout the week, bringing with it some storms and heavy rain. We could see a couple of inches of rain with some of these systems. Temperatures will warm to the 60s through the middle of the week, but as a cold front moves through, we will cool back down to the 50s and 40s by the weekend.

Have a great day!

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Election Results

Election Results