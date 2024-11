Happy Saturday! The start of Saturday will be mostly clear but clouds move in by the afternoon ahead of a frontal system. Rain chances also ramp up this evening and overnight into Sunday. There may be a few storms out there late tonight and into Sunday as well. Storms and showers will be isolated on Sunday, but we could reach near an inch of rainfall by the end of the weekend! We remain the 50s/60s throughout the week.

Have a great weekend!