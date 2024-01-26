Rain comes back for the weekend

After a very small break from the rain today, we have to track another round moving in for the weekend. Another low pressure is moving from the Mississippi Valley and will move north to send us a lot more moisture...keeping us quite soggy for Saturday at least. It does not look like an all-day rain, but later in the evening the showers will pick up and become heavy. The bulk of the rain moves out for Sunday, but lighter showers will continue until late weekend.

Temperatures keep mild tonight and part of tomorrow, but will fall off a bit for Sunday, putting us back in the low 40s with the possibility of a snowflake mixing with rain. This certainly will not equate to any sort of accumulating winter weather. Monday will be the chilliest day (high of 40) but we warm back into the upper 40s by mid week. The sun might even make a few appearances as we turn to the dry side.