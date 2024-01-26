Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Rain comes back for the weekend

Soaking showers keep us soggy
416005049_1564982377241805_5809465300062843315_n.jpg
wlex
416005049_1564982377241805_5809465300062843315_n.jpg
415855404_906955877823108_7867813298938669806_n.jpg
413310923_1550505418826842_4087009875105825689_n.jpg
Posted at 3:07 PM, Jan 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-26 15:07:19-05

After a very small break from the rain today, we have to track another round moving in for the weekend. Another low pressure is moving from the Mississippi Valley and will move north to send us a lot more moisture...keeping us quite soggy for Saturday at least. It does not look like an all-day rain, but later in the evening the showers will pick up and become heavy. The bulk of the rain moves out for Sunday, but lighter showers will continue until late weekend.

Temperatures keep mild tonight and part of tomorrow, but will fall off a bit for Sunday, putting us back in the low 40s with the possibility of a snowflake mixing with rain. This certainly will not equate to any sort of accumulating winter weather. Monday will be the chilliest day (high of 40) but we warm back into the upper 40s by mid week. The sun might even make a few appearances as we turn to the dry side.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18