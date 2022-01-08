Watch
Rain comes in tonight and Sunday

Minor flooding issues possible
Posted at 6:05 PM, Jan 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-08 18:05:10-05

Today wasn't bad as we did see some more melting on the roads and dark colored objects and came out of the deep freeze. Tonight, clouds will increase and lows will dip to the upper 30s. Our next weather-maker is rolling in soon and this one won't be snow, but rain, and a lot of it. We already have half an inch of rain (in snow form) on the ground so if we add another inch or more to that, then that could create some minor flooding concerns as we finish the weekend.

What we are looking forward to, though, is warming up toward 50 degrees Sunday as the rain falls. Expect some soaking showers to begin as early as 9:00 tonight then continue overnight and through early afternoon Sunday. Rain will wrap up and leave the ground very soggy and sloppy for the start of the week. Forecast rain totals look to between one and two inches across our viewing area. The higher amounts should be in southern KY.

Another cold blast rolls in behind the cold front Sunday night. If there's still water on roads as temperatures drop sharply, that will lead to a flash freeze meaning everything freezes very quickly creating black ice and slick roads. Monday will be cold too with highs around freezing but sunshine stays put through most of the work week.

