Rain Coming for Half of the Weekend

After a downright chilly end to our work week, we look ahead to better days, but there is some rain we must get through first. For the immediate term, tonight, we have a calm one ahead with lingering clouds toward dawn. The rain comes again with a moisture-filled low pressure for Saturday. Expect widespread light to moderate rain showers across much of the state tomorrow as temperatures remain on the cool side. A better chance for strong thunderstorms remains across the Deep South but not for KY. An isolated rumble of thunder is possible for us. Rain totals should be between half to three quarters of an inch by late evening.

Sunday will certainly be the better of the two weekend days as we welcome some sunshine back and slightly warmer temperatures in the afternoon. You won't notice much warmth this weekend, but next week we'll see the good side of spring return! The high temperature trend pushes 80 degrees a couple of days before more rain chances roll in closer to Derby weekend.