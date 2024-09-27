Still feeling impacts from Helene through weekend

Helene was no joke as it came up from Florida and hit Kentucky hard with heavy rain and wind even as it decreased to tropical storm then depression. The center of the storm is now pressing into western KY and overnight and through the weekend, we will continue to watch the action dwindle. Until then, it is still likely that we pick up another good 1 to 2 inches of rain here in the Lexington area with less in southern and eastern KY. The Flood Watch remains in effect for central KY until early Saturday.

Both Saturday and Sunday will be gray, gloomy with scattered garden variety showers around. The worst of the wind is over as gusts will still be up around 30-35 mph through this evening and early night. Tomorrow, the winds should die down to the low 20s and decrease even further on Sunday.

A few rain showers may linger into early work week, but we eventually will dry out for mid and late week and even get the sunshine back. The high temperature trend will stick to the upper 60s/low 70s for the weekend then into the 70s next week.