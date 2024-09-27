Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Still feeling impacts from Helene through weekend

Showers and wind become lighter
461228098_508205042003736_3967795179037695360_n.jpg
wlex
461228098_508205042003736_3967795179037695360_n.jpg
461115011_550480540764593_1775297584577038501_n.jpg
461123451_322223570954234_9044145622316291521_n.jpg
Posted
and last updated

Helene was no joke as it came up from Florida and hit Kentucky hard with heavy rain and wind even as it decreased to tropical storm then depression. The center of the storm is now pressing into western KY and overnight and through the weekend, we will continue to watch the action dwindle. Until then, it is still likely that we pick up another good 1 to 2 inches of rain here in the Lexington area with less in southern and eastern KY. The Flood Watch remains in effect for central KY until early Saturday.

Both Saturday and Sunday will be gray, gloomy with scattered garden variety showers around. The worst of the wind is over as gusts will still be up around 30-35 mph through this evening and early night. Tomorrow, the winds should die down to the low 20s and decrease even further on Sunday.

A few rain showers may linger into early work week, but we eventually will dry out for mid and late week and even get the sunshine back. The high temperature trend will stick to the upper 60s/low 70s for the weekend then into the 70s next week.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18