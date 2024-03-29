Rain creeps in for Easter

The past two days have been fabulous, weather-wise, and we will hold onto some of that niceness into the holiday weekend. Temperatures will only dip to the upper 40s tonight with a bump in cloud cover, which will eventually usher in a chance for showers Saturday afternoon/evening. We will still see times of sun on Saturday as we warm up to the low 70s and the winds pick up, too.

The better shot at rain and storms, unfortunately, comes in on Easter Sunday. We should see a few lighter showers early in the morning, then thunderstorms on the development later in the day. Take the umbrella with you to Easter events. The heaviest of the rain will be spotty across the area. Sunday will still be warm and windy, and Monday is even warmer as we push into the mid-70s. This warmth will then send us another chance for stronger thunderstorms on Tuesday.