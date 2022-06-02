Rain exits, sun returns on Friday

The weather has been iffy for the past couple of days with the approaching cold front. Today we have finally started to see some showers falling across central KY and we won't be done with them until late evening at least. Even a few rumbles of thunder and brief higher wind gusts can't be ruled out especially in eastern KY. The marginal risk for severe storms exists only around Rockcastle county and east.

Once the cold front clears the rain out, we'll be left with cloudy skies into the overnight, but eventual clearing by morning. That means Friday's weather will be great again. Humidity will begin to drop and temperatures will rise to the upper 70s another time. As we roll on into the weekend, there will be even more sunshine set for Saturday, but also a slight bump in the heat. The temperature trend will be low 80s by Sunday and into the new work week with cooler air arriving toward the end of the week. Shower and thunderstorm chances will also pick back up starting this Monday.