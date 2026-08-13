Rain faucet turns off for a bit

The past few days, we've seen rain and storms and the rain gauges have measured anywhere between 1 and 5 inches of rain just in the last 48 hours! Now that we are moving toward Friday, things will start to settle down some. A couple of stray thunderstorms can't be fully ruled out this evening and overnight, but the action will be isolated. For Friday, we should start dry with scattered clouds moving in for the afternoon and some spotty thunderstorms will develop. These, though spotty, will still hold the chance to bring heavy rain. Tomorrow will also be hot and humid with high air temperatures in the low 90s and heat index values up to 100 degrees. The heat only gets worse into the weekend as we keep mostly dry and sunny. By Sunday, we could hit the mid 90s and feel as hot as 105 degrees! Be sure to stay safe in the heat. Into next week, a few shower and storm chances return which will knock the temperatures down to the mid 80s.