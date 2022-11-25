Rain for half of the weekend

Our weekend is off to a nice start as we'll remain dry tonight and into Saturday. Chilly sunshine will be the name of the game to start the day tomorrow, but warmth from a warm front will send us into the low 60s for afternoon high temperatures. The Cats fans will get some nice weather for game day. Saturday is by far the better/calmer of the two weekend days as Sunday looks to bring some needed rain.

Shower chances will increase Saturday night into Sunday and even few soaking showers are expected by Sunday morning. Showers become fewer and further between through the day as temperatures top out in the upper 50s with plentiful clouds and even a few strong wind gusts. The cold front on the back side of the rain will keep us cooler into the start of next work week on Monday. The temperature trend will then bounce around for a bit. We will see everything from the 40s to 60s next week with a good shot at thunderstorms on Wednesday.