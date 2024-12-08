Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Rain for overnight into Monday

Gloomy start to new work week, but mild
465069860_499553419770184_6060391265870729875_n.jpg
wlex
465069860_499553419770184_6060391265870729875_n.jpg
462645345_560849193371886_8419978424548107053_n.jpg
466937297_552559574346273_836936017204268216_n.jpg
Posted

This weekend has turned off pretty nice as we had a sunny Saturday then a milder/warmer Sunday. As we press into another work week, we see the weather pattern transition to become a bit more active. Rain is likely starting late this evening, lasting most of the night and tapering off early Monday. The rain will wrap in the morning, but the clouds and damp feel will last all day. At least temperatures will remain mild...in the mid to upper 50s. Rain totals should be between half an inch and one inch by Monday afternoon. Tuesday also holds a rain chance before the temperatures fall on Wednesday behind the cold front. Cold air could produce a few snowflakes on Wednesday before drying completely. The end of the work week is dry again but cooler.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18