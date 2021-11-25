Rain for Thanksgiving Day

After a decent past couple of days this week, we have changes just in time for our holiday today. A cold front is bringing us rain so the umbrella and coat will be a necessity. The best timing for rain will likely be mid morning through early afternoon then the rain will taper to showers throughout the afternoon and will become more few and far between. It won't be a washout, but it certainly won't be a great weather day for outdoor gatherings. Totals will likely be between a quarter and half an inch of rain by late day. Temperatures are actually starting pretty mild this morning but we will see those numbers decrease and hang out in the mid 40s most of the day. Unfortunately, sunshine will be hidden all day.

The damp weather will wind down later this evening, but the chill and breeze will stick around overnight. It is even possible to squeeze out some drizzle or light snow flurries overnight from the colder air blowing in from the north. Once we get to Friday, the weather will shape up, at least we dry out, but we stay chilly all day with highs not quite making it to 40 degrees. The weekend will be okay, but it looks like our next chance for rain heads in for part of Sunday. A good chunk of next week looks nice with more sunshine and highs getting back into the mid/upper 50s once again.