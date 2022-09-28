Rain from Ian comes this weekend

We are closely watching Hurricane Ian as it made landfall on Florida's west side this afternoon as a category 4 storm. It is still very very strong but is weakening some now that it is moving over land. Here in Kentucky, we've had much calmer weather though it hasn't been too nice. Plenty of clouds have been overhead and little or no sunshine has kept our air temperatures lower...in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Moving into late week, we'll see the sunshine come back and that will help us to warm up some more, but then we will have to deal with some rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ian. Expect some showers and wind to begin late Friday then continue for most of Saturday especially in southeastern KY. Everything will wrap up some time Sunday with some light showers then turn dry again most of next week. The high temperature trend turns a bit cooler with rain Saturday and Sunday then we warm toward the low/mid 70s for much of next week.