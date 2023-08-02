Rain inbound for Thursday

The first three days of this week have been quiet and nice with lower humidity and not stifling temperatures as we've held right around normal. Now, we switch gears again and have to discuss the need for the umbrella for the balance of the work week. A low pressure is already sending some light showers into our far southern and southwestern counties earlier and we can expect a spot of rain here and there through this evening and overnight. Lexington may see a sprinkle.

For Thursday, that changes more as a front will glide in sending us a better chance for more numerous showers beginning early in the morning. This will likely cause wet roads for the morning commute. Most of the rain action will ramp down by midday into early afternoon. A stray thunderstorm is a possibility, but not a widespread strong storm chance. A Marginal risk will barely clip far western KY. Western and south central KY is where the bulk of the rain will be falling as well...potentially up to 2 inches in that region. Lexington may only see half an inch or so by Thursday's end.

Showers will still be around for Friday, too, before we begin to dry some leading into the hotter weekend. Tomorrow's high temperatures, because of the rain, will only reach the upper 70s/80 degrees. Then we crank the heat for the weekend with highs back to the low 90s.