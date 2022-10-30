Rain lasts through Halloween

Very needed rain has fallen for some today across the state, but not everyone has seen soaking rain. The heaviest of the rain has existed in western KY where totals have been around and even over half an inch. Totals have only reached the 0.1" or 0.2" range here in central KY, but more is set to come in overnight and through the day Monday. Halloween will not be a washout by any means, but trick-or-treat time may include some drizzle or sprinkles as the last of the rain shifts east.

By Tuesday, we're right back into a dry stretch which will last through the end of the work week and will include some nice sunshine. The next chance of rain, then, won't be until late next weekend. The temperature trend is still looking cooler...in the mid 60s for a few more days before we stretch back up to the 70s. The warmest day should be Friday.