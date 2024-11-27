Pre-Thanksgiving rain comes in today

As we gear up for Thanksgiving, we have to discuss some weather. Light rain showers will arrive today. It's mostly drizzle around this morning with the bulk of the showers falling this evening into the night making for wet roads if you are traveling. A little bit of the drizzle will still be around early Thanksgiving Day, but we should dry out pretty quickly as the colder air moves in. Today's temperatures will sit in the low 50s and we only reach the mid 40s tomorrow. Beyond the holiday, Black Friday will bring sun back, but also very cold air. We will remain the 30s for high temperatures through the weekend and most of next week as well.