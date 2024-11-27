Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Pre-Thanksgiving rain comes in today

Showers mostly through the night
462554087_4204960696445619_2166245048838680373_n.jpg
462578068_490695944028460_6407512298558804706_n.jpg
Posted
and last updated

As we gear up for Thanksgiving, we have to discuss some weather. Light rain showers will arrive today. It's mostly drizzle around this morning with the bulk of the showers falling this evening into the night making for wet roads if you are traveling. A little bit of the drizzle will still be around early Thanksgiving Day, but we should dry out pretty quickly as the colder air moves in. Today's temperatures will sit in the low 50s and we only reach the mid 40s tomorrow. Beyond the holiday, Black Friday will bring sun back, but also very cold air. We will remain the 30s for high temperatures through the weekend and most of next week as well.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18