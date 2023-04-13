Rain moves in for the weekend

Happy Thursday! It has been a gorgeous day throughout Kentucky with highs topping in the low 80s with sunny skies. This evening will be calm with temps falling to the 60s/70s throughout the night, but moisture pushes in some cloud cover and even some possible on and off light showers overnight. Friday afternoon will be a bit cloudier with highs in the mid 70s. More rain and even an isolated thunderstorm will be possible in the early evening/late night hours on Friday. Saturday will be a bit drier and warmer, highs in the upper 70s, but an isolated shower/storm will be possible throughout the afternoon. Saturday night/Sunday morning we are watching for some more widespread showers ahead of a cold front pushing into Kentucky. We will cool to the 60s behind the front and bottom out to the 50s on Monday.

Have a great evening!

