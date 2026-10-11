Rain moves out, heat comes back

The remnants of Isaias are on their way out as we see our weather pattern change moving into a new work week. For tonight, clouds are likely to hang tough. If we do see some sky-clearing, that will mean fog for many on Monday morning. Once the fog clears, we get sunshine, dry and quiet weather back. Temperatures will also ramp back up into the low 80s for Monday and Tuesday. We might even hit the mid 80s by Wednesday. These days will keep dry, but a couple of low pressures will move in from the west and this will increase our rain/storm chances late in the week. A sharp cold front will send the warmth packing. We could see our first actual cold blast late week/next weekend where highs on Saturday may not make it out of the 50s! Our first frost chances do not see so far away now.