Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Rain on the way tonight

And it's bringing cooler temps
386884708_346717747868526_4167906226714930197_n.jpg
384562873_166583969833797_651340682349315302_n.jpg
384560927_309564541820246_1648421942751766790_n.jpg
Posted at 4:48 PM, Oct 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-05 17:42:29-04

Overall, it hasn't been a bad Thursday, but we have seen far less sunshine today, in fact, probably none at all and rain is following the clouds. Showers are already falling in western KY and this line is moving eastward. Expect mostly light showers through evening and tonight, but some could pick up and become more steady. Overnight shower activity will be a bit more hit and miss as the line starts to fall apart. Rain totals look to only be between a quarter and a half an inch for most. The drought continues. Once the rain is over Friday morning, the clouds will linger through mid afternoon or so then the sun will pop out at the end of the day.

Prepare the jackets and sweaters for the upcoming weekend because the autumn chill will arrive soon! Instead of temperatures in the 80s, we may struggle to get to the 60 degree mark both Saturday and Sunday. There is even a chance for frost early Sunday. This will make for great evening bonfire and chili weather. Next week looks mostly dry again as we roll into another dry spell with a small chance for a shower Monday then a better chance of rain next Friday.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18