Rain on the way tonight

Overall, it hasn't been a bad Thursday, but we have seen far less sunshine today, in fact, probably none at all and rain is following the clouds. Showers are already falling in western KY and this line is moving eastward. Expect mostly light showers through evening and tonight, but some could pick up and become more steady. Overnight shower activity will be a bit more hit and miss as the line starts to fall apart. Rain totals look to only be between a quarter and a half an inch for most. The drought continues. Once the rain is over Friday morning, the clouds will linger through mid afternoon or so then the sun will pop out at the end of the day.

Prepare the jackets and sweaters for the upcoming weekend because the autumn chill will arrive soon! Instead of temperatures in the 80s, we may struggle to get to the 60 degree mark both Saturday and Sunday. There is even a chance for frost early Sunday. This will make for great evening bonfire and chili weather. Next week looks mostly dry again as we roll into another dry spell with a small chance for a shower Monday then a better chance of rain next Friday.