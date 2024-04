Happy Tuesday! It has been a warm and windy afternoon but some rain chances move in late this evening thanks to a cold front sweeping through central Kentucky. It won't be much rain, but roads may be slick when you head on Wednesday morning. Highs will reach the low 60s tomorrow afternoon and we stay mostly dry for the rest of the week. Storm chances roll in on Friday with highs reaching the upper 70s/low 80s into the weekend.

Have a great evening!