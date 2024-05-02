Rain rejoins us Friday

The sun today has been so lovely, but sent our temperatures well into the 80s. We got close to the record of 88 degrees, too. The heat will be subsiding for now, as rain chances will ramp up for Oaks Friday and Derby Saturday. Tonight, we'll be mostly dry, but we have scattered to numerous showers moving in for the Friday morning commute and continuing throughout much of the day. Louisville, too, will see many showers on Friday. High temperatures will cool off a bit, down to the upper 70s.

Saturday is Derby Day and we still have rain chances around for the morning and even afternoon for Lexington, but if you're heading to Churchill Downs, we are hopefully looking for drier weather for post. Either location you are in this weekend, you'll need some rain gear. Sunday will also hold a few showers, but the action should wane a little. Much of next work week keeps warm and unsettled with daily rain and thunderstorm chances.