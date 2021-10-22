Rain Returns Over the Weekend

Yesterday's cold front certainly did its job from bringing some strong storms, even a few tornadoes, in the Upper Ohio Valley, but only a couple of storms and some rain through Kentucky yesterday. Now, the front is showing off with a big drop in temperatures. We have experienced high temperatures today in the mid to upper 50s, but it gets better into our weekend. Saturday looks dry to start and we may even see some sun but the cloud game will still be pretty strong. A late day shower or two may make its presence known as our next weather-maker arrives on Sunday.

A warm front will lift across the state on Sunday and that will kick temperatures up past the 60s and into the low 70s again. The front will also add some instability to our atmosphere and bring the rain as well. Expect scattered rain showers mostly throughout the morning on Sunday with a better chance to see a storm or two in the afternoon to evening. At this time, we aren't expecting severe thunderstorms, but states just west of KY may see quite a few. The low pressure will then glide over KY on Monday keeping us in the rain and storms most of the day. Every day next week will hold at least a small chance for rain with high temperatures in the 60s to low 70s and still warmer than normal.