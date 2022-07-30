Rain returns Sunday and Monday

It's been a busy week in the weather realm, and today it was so nice to see the break from rain. We will remain dry this evening and tonight until early Sunday morning. That is when our next round (s) of rain will arrive. Some of the showers will be heavy at times again as a stationary boundary begins to set up shop over Kentucky. Some of the same places that are still devastated with flooding may receive more in the next couple of days. A new Flood Watch is in effect from Sunday morning into Monday morning. That is when the heaviest rain is expected to fall and some places in southern KY are looking at 1 to 2.5 inches of rain in the next 2 days or so. Stay weather aware the rest of this weekend and next week.