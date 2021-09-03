Rain Returns This Weekend

After a very nice stretch of weather the past two days, we now turn our attention to our next weather-maker moving in for the first weekend in September. Fortunately, we will remain dry the rest of this evening and overnight. We also won't be quite as cool tonight or early tomorrow morning. Saturday will bring back the clouds as we track a cold front swinging in. If you're planning to head to Kroger Field for the season opener, you will have some nice weather for the morning and midday around kickoff. Showers will likely hold off until after the game, but there is a chance you will need a poncho during the final hour or so of the game.

Rain will then ramp up a bit overnight into Sunday when the cold front sits over top us. Sunday looks like a pretty cloudy days with scattered rain showers until late day when we dry back out. Temperatures this weekend will remain below normal due to clouds and rain, but we will begin to trend upward for the start of next week. Labor Day brings the sunshine back with highs in the low 80s and it looks like a great day for any outdoor events. Through the 8 day we see many days that will remain dry as temperatures bounce around a bit, but will stay below normal for early September.