Rain returns to the Bluegrass

After a hot, but not too humid Saturday, we have a quiet evening and night ahead of us with temperatures only dipping to the upper 60s. Sunday will bring better changes including some rain. I expect a mostly dry but cloudy start to the day, then developing showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much of the day will consist of rain so keep the umbrella around as some of them could be heavy. Thunderstorms are expected to stay on the sub-severe side. Over the next 5 days, rain totals could reach two plus inches. As we shift into the final days of the month of July, we will see a bit more rain/storm action around through mid week plus the taking off of temperatures yet again. The low to mid 90s are likely from Tuesday on through next weekend.