Rain showers arrive later today

Not much is going on weather-wise on this Thursday, but we should see a small bump in temperatures as a warm front nears. This morning, we start with partly sunny skies and dry grounds. As our next weather-maker rolls in later today, that will send us a few rain showers, but these are your typical showers. No storms or major winds are on the horizon with this rain. Overnight, the showers pick up as the cold front comes through and that leads us to cooler temperatures for Friday and the upcoming weekend. Now, we are watching another system coming in later in the weekend which has some colder air with it plus moisture. This could mean a few snow showers mixing with rain Sunday into Monday. At this point, we are not looking at a big snow-maker as we near mid March. Speaking of snow, this weekend marks 30 years since the superstorm of March 1993! Next week, we remain chilly with high temperatures only in the 40s for the most part.