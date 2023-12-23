Rain showers for holiday travel

After a nice, warm week, we continue with that same pattern into the holiday weekend. Temperatures are starting in the 40s this morning and will hit the mid 50s later today. Rain showers will also trickle through off and on, so keep the umbrella around. For the most part, these showers will be scattered around the state and will be light. Heavier showers will remain north of the Ohio River. Rain totals through Sunday morning may only reach trace amounts, up to one tenth of an inch. Roads today may be a bit damp, so travel safely.

Sunday looks to be the most quiet of the weekend days as rain will take a small break and we should even squeeze out some sunshine. Temperatures on Sunday will be the warmest...in the low to mid 60s putting us a good 15 degrees above normal range! Enjoy that warmth because we'll see much cooler air arrive in time to ring in the new year. Scattered rain chances will remain in the forecast through next week, as well.