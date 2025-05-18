Rain showers for Monday

The second half of our weekend has been great with mostly sunny skies and quiet weather. Rain showers are set to move back into the area as we roll into a new work week. Look for a dry start to Monday with showers developing later in the afternoon. It certainly won't be an all-day rain. High temperatures will still be in the mid 70s. Tuesday is another day we'll be watching as the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms returns to Kentucky. Most of the state will be under a slight risk for severe weather. The weather pattern will quiet down again later in the work week as temperatures take a tumble to the 60s and we stay there as we head toward Memorial Day weekend.