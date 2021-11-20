Rain Showers for Sunday

Today has been one of those days that you try to take advantage of because you know they will be few and far between as we roll into late November. It was a decent day with a mix of clouds and sun and temperatures in the mid and upper 50s across the Commonwealth. We were fully dry too, but now that we end our Saturday and head toward Sunday, changes are inevitable. Overnight, expect a milder night with increasing clouds and lows near 40.

Sunday may begin dry for most, but a few showers north tonight and early tomorrow morning may be the case as the warm front lifts. Before the rain, southern KY may see the upper 50s again. By the afternoon, the cold front comes in and everyone will get in on the rain action. Some showers will be soaking at times. Rain totals look to be between a quarter and half an inch. A few spots may see upwards near three quarters of an inch of rain.

The rain and front will exit pretty quickly late evening leaving us with a blast of colder air coming up on Monday. High temperatures will rest only in the 30s for Monday and low 40s Tuesday with lows down to near 20 degrees, but we do warm up a little toward mid week and Thanksgiving Day. At this point, it also looks like Thursday may bring us a few more rain showers, but won't be an all-day rain.