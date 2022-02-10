Rain showers on a warm Friday

Our late week weather has been fantastic, well really the whole week has been nice. Aside from just a few light rain showers Wednesday, we've been dry all week. That will change as we head toward the weekend. Friday will feel very spring-like with both temperatures in the upper 50s and a few rain showers. This round of rain will come in with a cold front and showers will begin late morning and last through the afternoon off and on, but it won't be a heavy rain. Totals will likely stay around or less than a tenth of an inch.

Before the front, temperatures will exceed anything we've seen thus far this week. We will likely have highs running in the upper 50s which will feel great, but the front will then knock those numbers down sharply for Saturday. As the cold air comes in, any moisture leftover will likely change to snow, but this will not be a big snow-maker. Those who see minor accumulations will likely be in the mountains in SE KY. The rest of us may have only a few snow showers or flurries which could linger into Sunday as temperatures rest in the 30s both weekend days.

Next week looks better again and very similar to this week with dry weather and warming temperatures, but another storm system threatens us late in the week.