Rain showers return early week

Our weekend wraps on a lovely note for most, but there's rain on the way for tonight and part of Monday. Showers remain spotty until midnight then we'll see the action spread out a bit over northern KY through early Monday morning. This rain will not be a big one, but we do have better chances for beneficial rain over the next several days. Because of a warm front lifting north, temperatures will rise to the mid 70s Monday afternoon and we might see some sun and it will be windy. For Tuesday, scattered showers plus isolated storms are likely off and on through the day. The best chance for soaking rain will arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday. Rain totals are likely to be between 1 and 2 inches by late week. Behind this cold front, temperatures will cool to the low 60s again before reaching the low 70s (more seasonable) next weekend. As of now, the best weather days this week should be Thursday and Friday.