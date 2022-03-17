Rain showers through Friday

Our St. Patrick's Day was filled with nice weather and warm temperatures. The warmest March 27th day was 76 degrees, but we didn't make it quite that warm today. Many reached the low 70s across the state this afternoon and we'll see a mild night as well. One more warm day is coming tomorrow but it also comes with changes as a low pressure nears. The chance for showers and a few thunderstorms is ramping up for Friday. Most of our viewing area will be under a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms tomorrow while the western half of KY will be under a slight risk. As we wake up Friday, we should be dry, but take the umbrella with you to work and school. Around midday, a line of showers will likely come through with the chance for a few stronger thunderstorms later in the evening. Winds will pick back up with the cold front as well. Once the front has passed, temperatures will take a dip back toward the mid 50s for Saturday with a few rain showers left behind. Sunday will turn mainly dry again with more sun with more seasonable high temperatures as spring officially arrives. Much of next week will be warm, but with more showers and thunderstorms.