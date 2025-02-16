Rain showers transition to snow

Continue to stay weather aware today as a flood watch is still in place for the eastern part of the state and a winter weather advisory is in effect until 6pm this evening. Within the past 24 hours, most areas in central Kentucky picked up 3-4" of rainfall. Major flooding has impacted the southeastern part of the state and there is still potential for more flooding throughout the morning. A few light showers will be possible in the early morning before we transition into snowfall into the late morning hours. Our temperatures will fall to the low 30s this afternoon and our northern counties could pick up .5-1" of snowfall. Winds will also be picking up this afternoon with gusts up to 35 mph. Monday will be calmer with sunshine but highs plummet to the 20s.

Stay safe and stay weather aware!