Rain, snowflakes for late week

We finally got some sunshine today across much of the state, but temperatures were on the cooler side as we only 50 degrees or so. Tonight, we welcome the clouds back in as we have some more light rain showers heading our way for Thursday. The rain action will be spotty at best and more like drizzle than showers. The low pressure responsible for the light rain will hover us, but keep much of the precipitation west of us. Expect a drop in temperatures for Friday and also the chance for a few snowflakes mixing in with the light rain. Accumulation will be minimal at best, if anything. Into the weekend, we will dry out mostly but still stay on the chilly side with highs only in the low 40s. Much of next week, into the new year, is looking drier and average.