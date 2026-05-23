Rain stays through Memorial Day

It's been a soggy start to the weekend and we have more rain to go over the next few days. Spotty showers and some thunder will continue through this evening before drying out a bit overnight. Sunday may start dry (possibly with patchy fog), but scattered showers and thunderstorms will return for the afternoon and evening. Over the next 24 hours, we could see up to one additional inch of rain especially in southern KY. Memorial Day itself still looks to be active with showers around and temperatures in the mid 70s. The stalled out boundary will eventually move on out of the Commonwealth leaving us with drier weather toward the middle and end of the new work week. We will warm up to the low 80s around then as well. Stay weather aware and safe this Memorial Day weekend.