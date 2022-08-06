Rain still around for the weekend

As we roll into the first weekend of August, we have very August-like weather coming from scattered showers and thunderstorms to temperatures hanging out right around normal. Today will consist of variable clouds including times of sun, plus shower and storm activity off and on through the day and of course very warm and muggy air. The thunderstorms we see have the capability of dropping heavy rain, but the heavy stuff will be hit and miss. Not everyone will see downpours today. Keep in mind, the Flood Watch remains in effect for southeastern and eastern KY until midnight. Flash Flood Warnings could be issued as well. The thunderstorm risk is just general and summer-like, so hopefully everything will remain sub-severe. A strong wind gust from time to time can't be ruled out.

Tonight will turn calmer and Sunday will start on a mostly dry note, but then as the day warms up, more showers and thunderstorms should return through the afternoon. Highs will rise to the upper 80s tomorrow. The start of the new work week will hold, unfortunately, more rain and storms. In fact, we could be looking at another active week with heavy rain and potential for minor flooding as temperatures hang out in the 80s.