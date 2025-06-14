Rain still in the forecast

It's another weekend and we have what else but more chances for rain. Scattered showers and even a rumble of thunder or two will be around throughout today. Some of the rain has the potential to be very heavy and if we see showers moving over the same places, that could lead to localized flooding issues. Have an umbrella ready to go today if you will be outdoors. Father's Day will still hold a few showers, but I believe they will be more few and far between and we should see a bit more sun, too.

The warmth and mugginess will stay in place this weekend with highs in the low 80s. For next work week, we continue this active weather pattern with daily chances for rain and thunderstorms plus highs in the 80s until late week when summer officially arrives and we hit the upper 80s. Have a great weekend!