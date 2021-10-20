Rain/Storms Around Thursday

The weather this week has just been about as nice as you can ask for especially if you love sunshine and fall weather. The air remains dry, and the ground too, but we do have changes coming for Thursday. Tonight, we will remain dry but the clouds will increase by the morning. A couple of rain showers will likely fall in northern KY until noon, but the slightly more impressive rain will be falling in southern and eastern KY. Expect some heavier rain showers and possibly a strong thunderstorm or two with the cold front through the afternoon. Everything will likely wrap up by 8 pm leaving us with the clouds but dry weather through Thursday night and into most of Friday.

Temperatures will drop pretty sharply again Friday thanks to the cold front. Saturday will dry out with sunshine again, but we'll remain cooler like last weekend. The second half of the weekend (Sunday) will bring back a chance for rain and thunderstorms due to a low pressure sitting nearby. This low will keep us more active with several chances for showers through a good chunk of next week with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s and 50s. We are still not seeing frost potential in the foreseeable forecast.