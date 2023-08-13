Rain & storms back for Monday

It was a hot and humid Sunday with a few thundershowers around, but not everyone saw rain. Coming up tonight and into Monday, that will change as a cold front is on the way. Overnight into late Monday morning is the best time frame for storms. Plan now for extra morning commute time needed. The whole day won't be a washout, but we could see very heavy rain at times, plus strong wind and even some hail. There will be a Slight Risk for severe storms for our entire viewing area tomorrow. Beyond that, we get a great reprieve from the heat as high temperatures only reach the mid 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday with a nicer dry stretch through much of the work week.