Rain/storms ending tonight

Soaking to heavy rain showers, along with lightning, thunder and wind, have been falling across the state today. We will see this cold front push into and eventually out of the state tonight. Overnight, we will dry out and Saturday actually looks nice again. Sunshine will make a comeback as temperatures warm to the mid 60s, but this will be the effects of a warm front. Behind that warm front is the cold front and that will bring in the coldest air we've seen so far this season. Sunday may hold a rain shower or two plus a snow flurry. Temperatures will start to fall on Sunday and be the coldest on Monday (mid 30s). Low temperatures will fall to the mid 20s Sunday and Monday nights and wind chills could drop all the way into the teens! Tuesday and beyond look better as we'll warm into the upper 50s again and even get the sun back. Other than Monday, the new work week looks quiet.