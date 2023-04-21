Rain & storms inbound

It is going to be another shock to our system as the cold front ushers in rain, storms and much cooler air. Isolated showers/storms have already been firing up across our viewing area and will spread out and become more soaking and numerous through the late evening into the night.

That makes for a soggy start to the weekend, but that's not the worst of it, because we are needing rain. The worst part will be the colder air that is coming soon.

Today's high temperatures reached the mid 70s, but we likely won't make it above 60 degrees Saturday and not out of the low 50s Sunday! Rain totals tonight look to be between half an inch up to a little over one inch in spots and this is needed rain.

The weekend certainly will not be a washout, in fact, most of the weekend is dry, but a stray shower either day is possible. Again, the worst part will be the much colder feel after such a nice, warm week. Next week looks a little better, the cooler air will win out most of the days. Early week does bring dry weather plus some sunshine before more rain later in the week.