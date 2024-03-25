Rain/storms overnight

Happy Monday! After an unseasonably warm afternoon, we have a chance from showers and storms moving in overnight. As a cold front approaches Kentucky, a line of storms will move in from midnight to 6 am with isolated shower and storm chances throughout your Tuesday afternoon. Winds will also pick up, especially in the western part of the state, with gusts up to 30-40 mph. After the front passes through Kentucky, we cool down and dry out for mid-week. We stay dry into your Easter weekend.

Have a great evening!