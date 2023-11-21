Rain throughout the day

Watch Now
Posted at 3:48 AM, Nov 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-21 03:48:55-05

Happy Tuesday! We have a very soggy start to the day with some pretty consistent rain continuing throughout the morning and even early afternoon for our eastern counties. Winds will also start to pick up later on this evening, with some wind gusts reaching 30mph. We will be in the upper 50s/low 60s today with cloud cover sticking around all throughout the afternoon. We dry out Wednesday with some cooler temperatures in the upper 40s and will enjoy some sunshine for Thanksgiving. Weather throughout the country is looking good for the big travel days as well.

Have a great day!

