Rain tonight through Monday

Clouds graced us most of today, but there were times that we got a bit of sun. Hopefully, you soaked it up because that will be the last of it that we see until Tuesday. Rain is on the way tonight and it will be soaking and heavy at times. Look for rounds of showers tonight and through midday or early afternoon Sunday. Rain totals through Sunday afternoon should be between three quarters to just over one inch.

The second half of Sunday should be drier, but the ground will be saturated and quite soggy. High temperatures, luckily, will remain in the 50s and we warm even more on Monday thanks to a warm front. More rounds of rain will be here much of the day Monday before the cold front. Tuesday brings the sun again with highs in the mid 50s before our next rain even on Wednesday. Later in the work week, we do dry out and that is when another blast of cold air arrives.