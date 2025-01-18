Rain turns to snow tonight

Happy Saturday! The weekend is off to a rainy start. Showers will start to taper off into our late morning with cloudy skies taking over for the day. A cold front is moving through and behind it will be some much cooler temperatures along with some snowfall. Throughout your Saturday afternoon, temperatures will begin to drop to the mid 30s, a wintry mix of rain and sleet will be possible for our southeastern areas this evening before it eventually turns into snow showers late tonight. Widespread snow showers will be possible through your Sunday morning with close to 1-3" of accumulation. This won't be a big storm, but expect some travel impacts, especially for the eastern part of the state. East of I-65 will be under a winter weather advisory tomorrow. After the snow on Sunday our temperatures plummet to the teens/20s next week!

Have a great weekend!