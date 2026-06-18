Rain wraps for end of work week

It has been an active day across the state as many storms produced damage and even a couple of tornadoes were reported north of our viewing area. As we wrap up our Thursday and work week, the flood watch remains over the southern half of the state until 2 am Friday as the chance for heavy rain lingers. Flood Warnings will expire at various times this evening. The rain and storms will likely finish up just after midnight leaving us with drying conditions and clearing skies overnight. Your Friday will be a much calmer and nicer one with more sun and temperatures in the upper 70s. The upcoming weekend looks mostly decent as Saturday will remain dry with sun. Another system will push our rain/storm chances up again on Sunday, especially later in the day. Sunday is also summer solstice and the longest day of the year. Showers stay in place for Monday, but later in the week we turn to another dry stretch with temperatures hanging around the lower 80s.