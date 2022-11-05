Watch Now
Rain wraps up early Sunday

Moving into another dry stretch
Posted at 6:25 PM, Nov 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-05 18:25:58-04

It has been one windy day for Breeders' Cup festivities at Keeneland and around Lexington! Wind gusts have gotten as high as 53 mph at the Bluegrass Airport. Now that the activities are behind us, the wind will likely calm a little bit into the night, but still expect some gusts up around 25 mph tonight and early Sunday as the cold front travels through. We didn't see much rain at all today...mostly trace amounts, but shower chances linger for our overnight hours. Remember to set your clocks BACK one hour tonight before bed as Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday at 2 am.

Temperatures have also been very warm today, but we'll start to run into a slightly cooler pattern tomorrow with highs in the low 70s and that will continue through mid week. Don't look now, but the warm bottom is about to drop out! After way above average temps, the pendulum is swinging back the other way to well below normal temps as we head toward mid November. By Veteran's Day, we could see highs in the upper 50s then fall to the upper 40s by next weekend! Talk about weather whiplash! The weather pattern will return to dry and sunny most of this upcoming work week.

