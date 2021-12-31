Raining in the New Year

What a wild ride this December has been as we've seen one of the warmest Decembers on record in Lexington. Temperatures have been so warm that the weather has turned very active including all the tornadoes a couple of weeks ago and even the threat for more severe weather coming tonight and tomorrow. Tonight, we have rain showers set to begin right around or just before midnight. That may put a damper on your New Year's Eve plans, so you will want to have a backup plan indoors.

Steady and soaking showers will be falling overnight and lead into Saturday morning. There may be a slight break from the action around midday before we continue to warm ahead of the cold front. A stronger line of rain and maybe severe storms will be set to enter the Bluegrass toward the evening hours. This line has the potential to bring strong to damaging winds as the main threat (along with torrential rain), but also a small tornado chance. At this time, rain totals could get up into the 2" to 3" range with a few spots seeing up around 4". A Flood Watch is in effect until late Saturday. Be prepared if you live in a flood prone area.

Once the cold front passes late evening, we will start to dry out some on Sunday as the cold crashes in. This sharp drop in temperatures could turn any leftover rain showers to snow showers with little accumulation likely. We dry out, but a couple more cold blasts are ahead next week.