Happy Sunday! We have a gloomy afternoon ahead with widespread on and off showers. Isolated storms will be possible in the late afternoon and evening. Areas could receive anywhere from half and inch to over an inch of rainfall by the end of the weekend! Highs reach the mid 60s today as well. Monday will be much sunnier, highs in the mid 60s before a little cool down to the upper 50s on Tuesday.

Have a great day!